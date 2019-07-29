Garden Screenings

Menu
Kimonos Art Center presents a series of outdoor screenings offering evenings of quality cinema at the beautiful garden of the center.

Screenings program:

02/08/2019 – Smuggling Hendrix by Marios Piperides, 2018 (with English subtitles)

16/08/2019 – No Man’s Land by Danic Tanovic, 2001

23/08/2019 – Dr. Stangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb by Stanley Kubrick, 1964

30/08/2019 – Four Lions by Chris Morris, 2010

06/09/2019 – This is England by Shane Meadows, 2006

13/09/2019 – Taxi Driver by Martin Scorsese, 1976

From: Friday, August 2nd, 2019
Until: Friday, August 30th, 2019
Time: Starts at 21:00

Kimonos Art Center
2 Kimonos Street
Paphos, Paphos 8011, Cyprus

