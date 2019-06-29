Menu
G20 confirms need for free, fair, non-discriminatory trade

June 29, 2019 at 9:23am
Group of 20 leaders clearly confirmed the need for a free, fair and non-discriminatory trade policy at a two-day summit that ended on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

“The global economy continues to face downside risks as trade tensions persist,” Abe told a news conference after chairing the G20 summit held in Osaka, western Japan.

“The G20 leaders agreed on the need for member countries to spearhead strong global economic growth,” while standing ready to take further action if needed, he said.

