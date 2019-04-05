G/C and T/C parties support Sevgül Uludağ’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination

The leaders and the representatives of Greek and Turkish Cypriot political parties who met on March 27 March on their regular bi-communal meeting at the Ledra Palace extended full support regarding the nomination of journalist Sevgül Uludağ for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The parties issued a special statement which was circulated today by the Slovak Embassy. The statement says that the nomination of the investigative Turkish Cypriot journalist Sevgül Uludağ for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after the proposal by Greek Cypriot Professor Anna Agathaggelou is a fact “that we particularly would like to welcome”.

“Sevgül Uludağ has been working for the past 18 years to heal the wounds of both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots who have “missing persons” in their families and who are still suffering the traumas of the past. As such, her nomination has received the overwhelming support of people from both communities”, it is added.

The parties point out that Sevgül Uludağ has been a pioneer in the type of journalism that Cyprus needs – humanitarian, objective and taking care of the needs and concerns of both communities, showing that the suffering of both is human suffering and that is why the communities must be encouraged to face their past as well as have a dialogue about their future.

“We commend the tireless efforts of many other dedicated individuals from both communities who have contributed to resolving this painful humanitarian issue. We salute Ms. Uludağ`s tireless work for reconciliation and peace in Cyprus and extend our full support regarding her nomination to Nobel Peace Prize for 2019,” the statement reads.

(Cyprus News Agency)

