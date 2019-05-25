Further improvement in health of former president Christofias

There are further signs of improvement in the health of former President Demetris Christofias, who has been in intensive care at Nicosia Hospital since Monday, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
It said that despite the improvement, the former president still requires support, it added.
Christofias was put on a mechanical ventilator on Tuesday evening. He was first admitted to hospital last Saturday with breathing problems and moved to the ICU on Tuesday.
