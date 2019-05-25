Menu
Local

Further improvement in health of former president Christofias

May 25, 2019 at 2:40pm
Edited by

There are further signs of improvement in the health of former President Demetris Christofias, who has been in intensive care at Nicosia Hospital since Monday, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

It said that despite the improvement, the former president still requires support, it added.

Christofias was put on a mechanical ventilator on Tuesday evening. He was first admitted to hospital last Saturday with breathing problems and moved to the ICU on Tuesday.

Read more

Slight improvement, but Christofias’ condition still critical

You May Also Like

Local
May 25, 2019

Ambitious €8.5 m revamp for Liopetri fishing shelter

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
May 25, 2019

Recycling Festival raises awareness through music, games and dance

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
May 25, 2019

Cyprus firefighting aircraft help tackle Israel wildfires

Bouli Hadjioannou