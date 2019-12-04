Menu
FilmsLarnaca

Fuocoammare: documentary about refugees in Larnaca

Edited by

Situated 150 miles south of Sicily, Lampedusa has hit headlines as the first port of call for hundreds of thousands of African and Middle Eastern refugees hoping to make a new life in Europe. After spending months living on the island and engaging with its inhabitants, Rosi accumulated an incredible array of footage, portraying the history, culture and daily lives of the islanders.

Cast:
Samuele Pucillo (Himself)
Mattias Cucina (Himself)
Samuele Caruana (Himself)
Pietro Bartolo (Himself)

Director: Gianfranco Rosi
Runtime: 114 min
Genre: Documentary
Language: Italian, English
Subtitles: Greek
Production Year: 2016

When
Monday, December 16th, 2019
Time: 20:30 – 22:30

Where
Skala Theater
15 Kyriakou Matsi, Larnaca

Cost
€5 / €3 (members)

Contact
Larnaka Cinema Society
Email: [email protected] [email protected]
Phone: 24 652800, 99 434793

