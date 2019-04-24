Fun Easter activities for children at Nicosia Mall

With the largest number of stores under a single roof, spacious corridors and smart parking system Nicosia Mall aspires to be a big draw this Easter, particularly for kids who will enjoy a schedule full of fun activities!

Popular fairy tale characters and instructors are on hand to help youngsters make their own Easter creations in addition to entertaining them with fun games.

Children can meet Easter bunnies and join them for an exciting treasure hunt. They can enjoy a broad range of activities, including farmer-themed and traditional Easter games, fairytale reading which will transport them to magical worlds, musical games with the Easter rooster and hen and many more surprises.

Nicosia Mall combines shopping with an exciting food and drink offering. From popular restaurants to favourite fast-food chains, from modern coffee-shops and snacking options to sweets – everything is available at the spacious indoor and outdoor Food Market & at the Plaza.

Meanwhile, a thrilling cinematic experience awaits visitors every day of the week at the brand-new Rio Premier Cinemas. Here, you can enjoy the magic of the cinema with all your senses, with state-of-the-art equipment, including the revolutionary Dolby Atmos Sound System, the 4K laser projectors and the interactive seats.

Easter schedule

Easter working hours

Good Friday 26/04 and Holy Saturday 27/04:

The stores and the supermarket will be open until 18:00.

Restaurants, coffee-shops, entertainment venues and the cinema will operate as normal.

Easter Sunday 28/04: The Mall will be closed.

Easter Monday 29/04:

The stores and the supermarket will be closed.

Restaurants, coffee-shops, entertainment venues and the cinema will operate as normal.

www.nicosiamall.com