Full integration of ex Co-op bank system into that of Hellenic’s by September 16

The full integration of the ex Co-op Bank system into that of Hellenic Bank will take place on September 16 and the collapsed lender’s clients should be aware of this.

The integration process will kick off on Friday, September 13, at 11:30 am and finish on Monday morning with all electronic services due to be affected.

Head of Hellenic Bank’s Communications and Public Relations Office George Sklavos told Phileleftheros that, as from the 16th of the month, clients of the former Co-op bank but also of Hellenic’s will be able to be fully served at any Hellenic Bank branch.

They will also be able to carry out transactions through all of Hellenic Bank’s electronic platforms and ATMs. All Hellenic Bank branches as well as iBanking and COOP Mobile will shut down on Friday the 13th at 11.30am. Only ATMs will be in operation as normal.

But Sklavos has called on all clients to complete their transactions before 11.30am on that day.

By Eleftheria Paizanou

