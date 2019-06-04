Fruit salad with muesli, tahini and honey

Ingredients
- ½ kilo of muesli
- ½ liter (2 cups) of rice milk
- 2 pears
- 2 apples
- 2 peaches
- 2 kiwi
- 4 strawberries
- ½ cup tahini
- 3 tablespoons of honey
- 2 tablespoons crushed walnuts
Method
Step 1:
Stir the tahini with honey. Put the muesli in a bowl, pour the rice milk over it and keep it for 1 hour in the fridge.
Step 2:
Wash well, peel the kiwi and cut it into cubes / bits. Drain the muesli from the excess milk and distribute it in 4 cups or individual bowls. Put the fruits on top, spread the tahini / honey mixture over them and then the walnuts.
(You can use whichever seasonal fruits you wish)
By chef Louis Papageorgiou