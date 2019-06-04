Menu
Local Food

Fruit salad with muesli, tahini and honey

Ingredients

  • ½ kilo of muesli
  • ½ liter (2 cups) of rice milk
  • 2 pears
  • 2 apples
  • 2 peaches
  • 2 kiwi
  • 4 strawberries
  • ½ cup tahini
  • 3 tablespoons of honey
  • 2 tablespoons crushed walnuts

Method

Step 1:

Stir the tahini with honey. Put the muesli in a bowl, pour the rice milk over it and keep it for 1 hour in the fridge.

Step 2:

Wash well, peel the kiwi and cut it into cubes / bits. Drain the muesli from the excess milk and distribute it in 4 cups or individual bowls. Put the fruits on top, spread the tahini / honey mixture over them and then the walnuts.

(You can use whichever seasonal fruits you wish)

By chef Louis Papageorgiou

