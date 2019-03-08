From Gounaris to Sinatra

A live documentary about world art song, with narration, slide projections and a specially selected programme which will take us on a journey from Greece to America.
Soloist: Vakia Stavrou (singer)
Kyros Patsalides (baritone), Zoe Nicolaidou (soprano)
Narrator: Petros Georgadjis
Orchestration – Script: Vicky Stylianou
Artistic Director – Conductor: Yiorgos Kountouris
Booking & Event Information
Limassol: Tuesday 12 March 2019
Pattihio Municipal Theatre, 20:30
Nicosia: Wednesday 13 March 2019
Strovolos Municipal Theatre, 20:30
Ticket prices: €12, €7 (18-26 yrs, pensioners), €5 (under 18)
Ticket presales:
Pattihio Limassol Municipal Theatre (4 Agias Zonis, 3027 Limassol)
- Online at pattihio.com.cy
- Theatre Box office, 25377277 (Mon.-Fri.: 10:00 – 13:00, 16:00 – 19:00 and Sat. 10:00 – 13:00)
Strovolos Municipal Theatre (100 Strovolos Avenue, 2020 Strovolos)
- Online at cyso.org.cy
- Pallas Theatre Box Office (Regenis and Arsinoes corner, Nicosia 1010, 22 410181), Wed 16:00-19:00
- Theare Box Office, 2 hrs before the concert
Information: 22 463144, www.cyso.org.cy