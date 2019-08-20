Menu
Friends of Akamas blast ‘uncontrolled’ camping near Aphrodite’s Baths

August 20, 2019 at 4:28pm
Friends of the Akamas have slammed illegal camping near Aphrodite’s Baths as unacceptable and urged authorities to take action.

The environmentalist NGO said that tents and caravans have for decades now been using land near Aphrodite’s Baths which is within a Natura 2000 zone and at the same time a protected nature zone under current planning zones.

“This area is also suffering as regards hygiene, aesthetics and protection of nature,” it said.

“The need for camping near nature at a low price is obvious but this should not be at the expense of nature, beauty and health in the countryside,” it said and called on state and local authorities to intervene.

 

