Fried sun-dried tomato patties

Ingredients

  • 12-15 dried tomatoes drained and very finely chopped
  • 1 cup of flour
  • 2/3 cups beer (bottle or draught)
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped basil
  • 2/3 cup grated parmesan (or kefalotyri)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Olive oil for frying

Method

Step 1:

Make a thick batter with flour and beer.

Step 2:

Add the sun-dried tomatoes, the onions, the basil, the parsley and the cheese.

Step 3:

Slightly salt the mix, add lots of pepper, stir well and let it cool for 15-20 minutes.

Step 4:

Heat the olive oil in a pan, add large spoonfuls of the mixture and fry until it becomes golden brown on both sides.

Step 5:

Remove from the plan and place the patties on a platter covered with absorbent paper to drain and serve them warm.

