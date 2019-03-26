Fried sun-dried tomato patties

Ingredients
- 12-15 dried tomatoes drained and very finely chopped
- 1 cup of flour
- 2/3 cups beer (bottle or draught)
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped basil
- 2/3 cup grated parmesan (or kefalotyri)
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil for frying
Method
Step 1:
Make a thick batter with flour and beer.
Step 2:
Add the sun-dried tomatoes, the onions, the basil, the parsley and the cheese.
Step 3:
Slightly salt the mix, add lots of pepper, stir well and let it cool for 15-20 minutes.
Step 4:
Heat the olive oil in a pan, add large spoonfuls of the mixture and fry until it becomes golden brown on both sides.
Step 5:
Remove from the plan and place the patties on a platter covered with absorbent paper to drain and serve them warm.