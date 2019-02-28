Free walking tours in Paphos every Thursday

Paphos Regional Tourism Board is offering free guided walking tours of old Paphos every Thursday.

The ‘meet the locals tour’ is carried out by licensed tour guides and explores the centre of the town, its neo-classical buildings, revamped squares, the shopping centre, fruit market and other points of interest.

The aim is to enrich the tourist experience and to help to further promote the old town and the lesser known parts of the centre, as well as the infrastructure created for the Cultural Capital of Europe 2017.

The walking tour starts at the Market bus stop at 9.30 am. Two and half hour working tour takes participants to the fruit market past the mosque and the Khan of Ibrahim, on to Markidion Theatre, the old Electricity Power Plant, Attikon cultural centre towards Kennedy square. Participants also have the opportunity to explore the Town Hall square, the 28th October memorial column and the public library 28th. Then walk to Moussals, Ayios Theodoros Metropolitan Church and the Ethnographical Museum. It ends at the CTO office.

The walk, supported by the deputy ministry of tourism, will be organised every Thursday in March and April.

For bookings and further information contact the Paphos Regional Tourism Board or the deputy ministry of tourism on telephones 26811500 and 26932841 or by email [email protected], www.visitpafos.org.cy and on Facebook, Pafos region.

Bookings must be made at least 24 hours in advance.