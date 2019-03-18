Free dental check-ups to mark World Oral Health Day

Health Ministry dentists will be offering free of charge dental check-ups to the public at Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos and Famagusta Hospitals on Wednesday, March 20 to mark World Oral Health Day.
They will be using the four mobile dental units of the Health Ministry. Private dentists will also be offering free check-ups on appointment.
The move is part of Health Ministry efforts to raise public awareness about the importance of dental check-ups.
A recent survey has shown that although there has been improvement in oral health in Cyprus, dental care is still inadequate, the ministry said. That is why it has stepped up preventive programmes in schools, it added.
World Oral Health Day is celebrated globally every year on March 20 to highlight the importance of oral health for a healthy body.
This year’s slogan is “Say Ahh! Act on Mouth Health”.
It’s never too early or too late to start looking after your oral health, says the World Dental Organisation which established World Oral Health Day.
It urged members to take good care of their oral health and to eat a healthy diet, particularly one low in sugar, avoid tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption. It also recommends regular dental check-ups.