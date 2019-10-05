Read more https://in-cyprus.com/greek-pm-tells-u-s-s-pompeo-turkey-violating-cypruss-sovereign-rights/", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/france-says-turkeys-drilling-ship-violates-sovereignty-of-cyprus-international-law/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
France says Turkey’s drilling ship violates sovereignty of Cyprus, international law

October 5, 2019 at 4:03pm
France has criticised the arrival of Turkey’s drilling ship Yavuz in Cyprus’ EEZ as a violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and international law.

“This unfriendly move is likely to encourage an escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean,” the deputy spokesperson of France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said.

It added that the France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs had discussed the issue with his Cypriot counterpart  and had expressed France’s full and complete solidarity.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council which discuss these developments when it meets on October 14, it added.

