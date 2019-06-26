Menu
International

France probes possibility of negligence in Notre Dame fire

June 26, 2019 at 5:08pm
Edited by

French authorities have no grounds to believe that the fire which wrecked Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral in April was the result of criminal action, although they were probing the possibilility of negligence, said the Paris prosecutor’s office.

“If certain failings, which may explain the scale of the fire, have been brought to light, the investigations carried out to this date have not yet been able to determine the causes of the fire,” said a statement from Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz.

However, Heitz added that an investigation had been opened into the possibility of negligence having caused the blaze.

A massive fire consumed Notre-Dame Cathedral on the evening of April 15, gutting the roof of the Paris landmark and stunning France and the world, though firefighters saved the main bell towers and outer walls from collapse before bringing the blaze under control.

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

International
June 26, 2019

UK’s Johnson’s Brexit bill tactics “foolish”, says Merkel ally

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
June 26, 2019

Blameless UK grandmother, 93, gets her “dying wish” – to be arrested

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
June 26, 2019

Council of Europe readmits Russia, five years after suspension over Crimea

Bouli Hadjioannou