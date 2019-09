One of the flights will be out of Larnaca and the remaining three from Paphos Airport. The destinations are Glasgow, Manchester, London Gatwick and East Midlands. The airlines carrying out the rescue flights are Miami Air International, Titan and easyjet. For details click here.", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/four-thomas-cook-rescue-flights-from-cyprus-announced/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }