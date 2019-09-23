One of the flights will be out of Larnaca and the remaining three from Paphos Airport. The destinations are Glasgow, Manchester, London Gatwick and East Midlands. The airlines carrying out the rescue flights are Miami Air International, Titan and easyjet. For details click here.", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/four-thomas-cook-rescue-flights-from-cyprus-announced/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Four Thomas Cook rescue flights from Cyprus announced

September 23, 2019 at 4:39pm
There will be four rescue flights from Cyprus back to the UK for Thomas Cook passengers starting from early on Tuesday morning.


One of the flights will be out of Larnaca and the remaining three from Paphos Airport.

The destinations are Glasgow, Manchester, London Gatwick and East Midlands.

The airlines carrying out the rescue flights are Miami Air International, Titan and easyjet.

