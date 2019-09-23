Four Thomas Cook rescue flights from Cyprus announced

There will be four rescue flights from Cyprus back to the UK for Thomas Cook passengers starting from early on Tuesday morning.
Update about Thomas Cook UK cancelled flights:
The UK Civil Aviation Authority has announced rescue flights for 23 & 24 of September from Cyprus for the affected passengers. Please visit Hermes Airports website https://t.co/bHOzfdJnm9 or click here https://t.co/HLT2ob6V14.
One of the flights will be out of Larnaca and the remaining three from Paphos Airport.
The destinations are Glasgow, Manchester, London Gatwick and East Midlands.
The airlines carrying out the rescue flights are Miami Air International, Titan and easyjet.
