Four Paphos traditions added to National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Four Paphos items have been added to the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO and the Cultural Services of the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, Phileleftheros reports.

The items are Fytiotiko weaving, local wedding traditions, the shadow theatre, and Mesoyi basket-making.

The local tourist industry welcomed the news saying this development further diversifies Paphos’ cultural product enhancing visitors’ and locals’ experience of the district, while at the same time it brings Paphos closer to its aim to preserve its authenticity and rich cultural heritage.

