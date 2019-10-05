Four children among 20 refugees rescued from boat adrift off Cape Greco

Twenty refugees including four children, have been rescued from a small boat that was adrift off Cape Greco.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said that it had been notified that a small boat with 20 persons was adrift about 13 nautical miles south east of Cape Greco.

It said that it activated the search and rescue plan Nearchos, sending two vessels to the area. The passengers — 16 adults and four children were brought to Larnaca port safely on board the coastguard’s patrol boat Onisilos.

Authorities were informed to process the rescued passengers under the Interior Ministry’s Nafkratis plan for asylum seekers.

