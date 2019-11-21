En drasi presents the group performance Fountains of Mojitos created by Evie Demetriou at Theatro Dentro, in Nicosia and at the Rialto Theatre, in Limassol. Participating dancers: Rania Glymitsa, Milena Ugren Koulas, Julia Brendle and Eleftheria Socratous.

In Evie Demetriou’s new group choreography, she gathered around her four dancers, four women, four friends, four mothers who share their intimacies with each other: how they experience their sexuality, their pregnancies, their changing bodies and the wide range of emotions these evoke from shame to pleasure; from silent awkwardness to extravert explosions of laughter; from timid self-explorations over sensual or assertive encounters to joyful celebrations of togetherness.

