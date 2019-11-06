Foul play ruled out in Scottish young woman with dead fetus case

Police on Wednesday ruled out foul play in the case of a 23-year-old Scottish woman who miscarriaged all alone in her holiday apartment in Paphos and was found in a poor state late on Tuesday.

The young woman said she had no idea she was pregnant and a post mortem examination showed that the dead fetus was about five months old.

Paphos police and ambulance crew had found the young woman in a poor state with a dead fetus lying next to her after a call from a housewife who said she had heard strange noises coming from the nearby apartment.

The Scottish woman was vacationing in Paphos with a friend over the past five days.

She is in good health now.

