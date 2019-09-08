Menu
International

Former South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

September 8, 2019 at 6:50pm
Edited by

Former South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford will challenge President Donald Trump in the Republican party primary, he announced on Sunday in an interview with Fox News.

“I’m here to tell you now that I am going to get in,” Sanford said on Fox News Sunday.

Sanford, 59, a longtime Trump critic, lost his seat in the House of Representatives last year after he was challenged by a Trump supporter in the Republican primary.

Trump remains popular within the Republican Party and any effort to unseat him from becoming the nominee would be a long shot.

REUTERS

You May Also Like

International
September 8, 2019

Russians vote in regional elections after biggest protests in years

Andreas Nicolaides
International
September 8, 2019

North Korea says typhoon killed five, inundated farmland

Andreas Nicolaides
International
September 8, 2019

“Joker” wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Andreas Nicolaides