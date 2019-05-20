Menu
Former President Christofias hospitalised in critical condition at Nicosia ICU

May 20, 2019 at 5:42pm

Former President Demetris Christofias is in critical condition in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital.

According to CNA, Christofias was admitted to hospital on Saturday with serious respiratory problems and was moved to the ICU today, after his condition deteriorated.

An official announcement from the Ministry of Health described his condition as critical.

Christofias served as President from 2008 to 2013. He previously was general secretary of AKEL (1988-2008). He also served as President of the House between 2001 to 2008.

