Former president Christofias “extremely critical”

The health of former President Demetris Christofias who has been in the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital for several weeks with breathing problems, has taken a turn for the worse.

His doctor Michalis Mina told Ant1 TV at midday that the damage to his lungs is irreversible and that doctors have no alternative ways to deal with the problem.

The former president’s condition is described as extremely critical and doctors are focusing on managing the pain and difficulty in breathing.

Minas said that Christofias is being supported by a mechanical ventilator and is in an induced coma.

Christofias was first admitted to hospital on May 20 with breathing problems and moved to the ICU on May 21.

