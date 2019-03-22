Former MP says “break the bones” of bird rights activists (picture)

Commenting on the news that CABS activists in cooperation with authorities recently confiscated 53 mist nets, 2596 limesticks and 69 calling devices, former Disy MP Evgenios Hamboullas called on the public to “break the bones” of bird rights activists.

In a Facebook post, Hamboullas described CABS activists as “ruffians” and said that “activists, by definition should not cooperate with the state and the police”.

Continuing, Hamboullas described the the Justice Ministry’s position on the matter as “similar to that of collaborators of the English in 1955”.

“I love and respect the people of FAMAGUSTA! Wherever you find them, break their bones and if you can’t, call me to come and help you,” he wrote.

Responding to the post, Disy president Averof Neophytou said on Twitter that Hamboulla’s comments are unacceptable and called him to remove the post and to issue a public apology.

This is not the first time Hamboullas upsets public opinion as in 2015 he posted a picture on Facebook of him eating ambelopoulia.

Eating ambelopoulia is illegal in Cyprus as it involves trapping wild birds such as blackcaps and European robins.

