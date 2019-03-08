Fork food market / winter edition

Fork Food Market returns with two events on March 15 and 22 at the old Municipal Market of Nicosia, featuring new and delicious choices.
Among them are the Takes 2 Cooks, which will serve two vegetarian dishes: the Donburri bowl with roasted mushrooms and aubergines in teriyaki sauce with rice, pickled cabbage and fresh carrot/cucumbers, as well as the Buddha bowl, a full bowl with quinoa, tofu, chickpeas and roasted sweet potatoes with turmeric sauce.
At the next Fork Food Market, we will also have the chance to tast Kreas Allospos, who will serve the traditional Cretan meat, called “antikristo” in Greek pitta and fresh or pickled vegetables. They will also serve the arancini, an Italian stuffed rice croquette.
If you bring your own cups, or return your cup at the bar you will get a discount!