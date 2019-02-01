Forestry Department warns many forest roads still dangerous

A number of forest dirt roads remain very dangerous or inaccessible, the Forestry Department said on Friday.
In a follow up to a statement issued on January 15, the department said that the forest road Diplopotama Milikouri and Konitizi Xystaroudas picnic site is closed.
It added that the road at Tjelefos Bridge which links Ayios Nicolaos community with the Pera Vasa picnic site is also closed.
The department apologised to the public for the inconvenience and said that it would be issuing a new announcement when the roads are open to the public.
