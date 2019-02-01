Menu
Local

Forestry Department warns many forest roads still dangerous

February 1, 2019 at 4:13pm
Edited by

A number of forest dirt roads remain very dangerous or inaccessible, the Forestry Department said on Friday.

In a follow up to a statement issued on January 15, the department said that the forest road Diplopotama Milikouri and Konitizi Xystaroudas picnic site is closed.

It added that the road at Tjelefos Bridge which links Ayios Nicolaos community with the Pera Vasa picnic site is also closed.

The department apologised to the public for the inconvenience and said that it would be issuing a new announcement when the roads are open to the public.

Read more

Avakas Gorge nature trail closed; many forest roads dangerous Forestry Dept. warns

 

You May Also Like

Local
February 1, 2019

Josie Christodoulou appointed Advisor to MFA on gender mainstreaming

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
February 1, 2019

Earlier deadline proposed for new Nicosia-Troodos road

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
February 1, 2019

Renovation of Larnaca Municipal Garden to be completed by end of February

Stelios Marathovouniotis