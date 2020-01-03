Forestry Department: Troodos mountain trails dangerous after bad weather

The Forestry Department on Friday warned the public that because of erosion, mudslides and snowfall in the Troodos area, the use of all mountain paths in the national park poses safety and disorientation risks.
The mountain trails at the Troodos summit, Artemis, Atalanti and Persphone as well as the trails along streams Loumata ton Aeton, Kannoures and Caledonia are particularly dangerous it said.
The publics urged not to use the mountain trails until the Forestry Department issues an announcement to this effect.