The Forestry Department said on Thursday that 14 officers with three fire trucks responded to a fire caused by agricultural activities in the Karseoulia area of Kambia.

The fire, which had threatened Macheras forest, started at 12.30 noon from the burning of agricultural stubble, it said.

It was spotted from a Forestry Department look out post and contained within 10 minutes, having burned 200 square metres of private land with fruit trees.

