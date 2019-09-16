Forestry Department tackles blaze in Peyia forest

Fire fighters from the Forestry Department supported by four fire fighting aircraft have responded to a fire which broke out in Peyia forest at 9.30 am on Monday.
The Forestry Department said that the fire had broken out on three different fronts at the same time.
It added that the fire may have been malicious and the issue is being investigated by police.
The Cyprus News Agency said that the quick intervention of the Forestry Department had managed to avert the fire from spreading and it was contained within one hour having burned two decares of land mostly covered with bushes.
