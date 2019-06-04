Forestry Department posts nature video in appeal to prevent fires

The Forestry Department published a video of landscapes in Cyprus after a particularly good winter of rain.
It aimed to raise awareness on fire prevention.”This year we received an unexpected gift, a breath of life for all of us… Let’s not waste the winter’s gift for a moment of summer carelessness,” the Department said.
Today a meeting took place at the Presidential Palace with the participation of the President, the Interior Minister and responsible authorities in order to discuss fire prevention measures for the summer.
An awareness campaign on fire prevention started in June and will end in October. Around 1900 personnel will be tasked to fight fires this summer, backed by aircraft and fire vehicles, Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides told journalists after the meeting.
Citizens who see smoke or fire inside or near forests should contact the nearest Forest Station or call the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.
Read more: