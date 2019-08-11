Forestry Department on red alert against fires (video)

The Forestry Department is on red alert amid increased risk of forest fires because of soaring temperatures.

The Met Office has already issued an extreme high temperature warning for Sunday — the fourth in as many days — saying maximum temperatures will hit 41 C inland and 32 C in the mountains.

In a written statement announcing the red alert, the Forestry Department warned that based on the weather forecast, the risk of forest fires is particularly high.

It appealed to the public to avoid any actions or activities which may cause a fire.

Anyone who spots smoke or a fire within or close to a forest is urged to immediately contact the closest forest station or to telephone 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (fire service).

The Forestry Department has also posted a video on its Facebook page of its daily patrols by air.