Forestry Department issues red alert over fire risk

The Forestry Department has issued a red alert saying that based on today’s weather forecast there is an increased risk of fires breaking out.

It urged the public to refrain from activities that may cause fires and to cooperate with authorities.

Anyone who spots smoke or fire in or near forests should contact the nearest Forest Station or call the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.

The met office has already issued an extreme high temperature warning for today, from 1 pm to 5 pm and warned that some health risks among vulnerable people such as the elderly and very young are possible.

A hot air mass is affecting the area, bringing temperatures of 41 C inland.