Forestry Department: Don’t litter nature

The Forestry Department has appealed to the public not to litter parks and forests but to show them the same respect as their homes.

In a message on Facebook accompanied by photographs of rubbish and litter at Athalassa national park taken by forestry official Loizos Constantinou the department urged everyone to show respect for nature and for others.

“The forest, the park, the picnic/camping site, Cyprus nature, all these belong to all of us, they are our second home,” the department said, noting that these are areas for rest and recreation.

“Do not destroy them, do not disrespect them, keep them clean, do not leave litter and rubbish. Who would want to find someone else’s rubbish in or near their house?”