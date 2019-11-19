Forestry Department: Christmas trees go on sale on Monday

Christmas trees go on sale at Forestry Department stations throughout the island as from Monday, the Forestry Department has announced.

It said that sales will continue until December 18 at the following points of sale:

Athalassa forest station telephone 22403749

Larnaca forest station telephone 24818108

Dhekelia forest station telephone 24723432

Fasouri forest station telephone 25952120

Limassol forest station telephone 25872306

Paphos/Geroskipou forest station telephone 26306266

Yialia forest station telephone 26812730

Panayia forest station telephone 26817416

Platania forest station telephone 22608512

Trees will be sold only during working hours — Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

The Forestry Department clarified that the trees come from the thinning of forests as part of forestry programmes — that is the selective removal of trees, primarily undertaken to improve the growth rate or health of the remaining trees.

And it warned that possession or transport of Christmas trees without the permission of the department was an offence punishable with a fine of up to €5,000 and/or jail of up to one year.

Private owners of trees are urged to secure the necessary logging and transport permits and present them to department officials if requested.

Moreover, before transporting the trees they must ensure the trees have been stamped with the relevant Forestry Department seal.