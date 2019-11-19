Menu
Local

Forestry Department: Christmas trees go on sale on Monday

November 19, 2019 at 10:23am
Edited by

Christmas trees go on sale at Forestry Department stations throughout the island as from Monday, the Forestry Department has announced.

It said that sales will continue until December 18  at the following points of sale:

Athalassa forest station  telephone 22403749

Larnaca forest station  telephone 24818108

Dhekelia forest station  telephone 24723432

Fasouri forest station  telephone  25952120

Limassol forest station  telephone  25872306

Paphos/Geroskipou forest station  telephone  26306266

Yialia forest station telephone  26812730

Panayia forest station telephone   26817416

Platania forest station telephone  22608512

Trees will be sold only during working hours — Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

The Forestry Department clarified that the trees come from the thinning of forests as part of forestry programmes — that is the selective removal of trees, primarily undertaken to improve the growth rate or health of the remaining trees.

And it warned that possession or transport of Christmas trees without the permission of the department was an offence punishable with a fine of  up to €5,000  and/or jail of up to one year.

Private owners of trees are urged to secure the necessary logging and transport permits and present them to department officials if requested.

Moreover, before transporting the trees they must ensure the trees have been stamped with the relevant Forestry Department seal.

 

You May Also Like

Local
November 19, 2019

Defence Minister: joint military exercises upgrade National Guard’s abilities

Angelica Azadyants
Local
November 19, 2019

Near threefold increase in number of visits to Turkish-held north

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 19, 2019

Disagreement over frequency of PAP test within GHS

Angelica Azadyants