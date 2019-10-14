", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/forestry-department-aircraft-to-help-combat-forest-fires-in-lebanon/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Forestry Department aircraft to help combat forest fires in Lebanon

October 14, 2019 at 6:00pm
Two fire fighting aircraft from the Forestry Department are on their way to Lebanon following an urgent request for assistance from the Lebanese authorities to help tackle forest fires.

Announcing the news on Twitter,   the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said “We stand in solidarity with friends and neighbours in times of difficulty”

