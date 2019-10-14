Forestry Department aircraft to help combat forest fires in Lebanon

Two fire fighting aircraft from the Forestry Department are on their way to Lebanon following an urgent request for assistance from the Lebanese authorities to help tackle forest fires.
Announcing the news on Twitter, the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said “We stand in solidarity with friends and neighbours in times of difficulty”
 
Two fixed-wing #firefighting aircraft of the #Cyprus Department of Forests #now en route to #Lebanon responding to urgent request for assistance in combating raging forest #fires. We stand in #solidarity with friends & neighbours in times of difficulty. #Together we are #stronger pic.twitter.com/DS3oTp4R5x
— Cyprus MFA (@CyprusMFA) October 14, 2019