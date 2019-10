A forest fire, which broke out earlier this afternoon, is under full control, the department of forests announced.

The fire broke out at 15.25, in the area of Aspres of the state forest in Limassol, when lightning struck.

A forestry fire extinguishing aircraft and a unit of seven persons of the forestry department worked to put the fire out, which burnt an area of 1000 m2, with pines and bushes.

Forestry department units remain in the area in case the fire flares up again.

CNA