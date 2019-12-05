Foreign Ministry to hold public consultation on gender mainstreaming

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding a public consultation on “Gender Mainstreaming in Foreign Policy” on Wednesday, December 11, at 16.30.

It said the event, which aims to enhance its interactive dialogue with the public and civil society, will be held in the main building of the Ministry in Nicosia.

“This is the third of a series of public consultations organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and it is open for participation to anyone with an active interest or involvement in the promotion of gender equality, individuals or representatives of civil society organisations alike. Its deliberations will be taken into consideration in the formulation of the Framework of Action on Gender Mainstreaming in the Foreign Policy of the Republic of Cyprus, which is currently being drafted by the Ministry.” it added.