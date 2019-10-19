Foreign Ministry issues travel advice on Lebanon

The Foreign Ministry has issued a travel advice on Lebanon, following the mass protests in the country.

The Ministry notes that many roads have closed or are likely to be affected, including the road to the international airport Rafik Hariri.

Cypriots living permanently or intending to travel to Lebanon in the coming days are advised to avoid traveling in certain parts of the country and be vigilant.

The Ministry urges Cypriot nationals to monitor international and local media, follow the instructions of local authorities and avoid areas where mass rallies are taking place.

In case of an emergency, Cypriots can visit www.oikade.gov.cy or call +35 7 99660129 (after working hours) or +35 7 22801000, +357 22651113 at the Foreign Ministry.

Contact numbers at the Cyprus embassy in Lebanon: +961 1 213063, or 00961-71559500 (after working hours). Email: [email protected]