Foreign Ministry issues guidance for Cypriot citizens in Australia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued guidance for Cypriot citizens in Australia i view of the raging bush fires with authorities bracing for high temperatures and gale winds which are expected to further aggravate the situation.
In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that some areas are in a state of emergency and evacuations continue.
Anyone living in or intending to travel to the affected areas must take precautions for their personal health and safety, follow the news and local instructions.
Citizens or visitors in Australia needing guidance can contact the Australian emergency phone number 000 (three zeros).
Following are useful contacts:
HIGH COMMISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS IN THE COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA
30 Beale Crescent
Deakin ACT 2600
Canberra
Tel.: + 612 62 810 832
Fax: +61 2 62810860
E-mail: [email protected] and [email protected], Website: www.mfa.gov.cy/highcomcanberra
Facebook: High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in Australia
Office hours:
09:00 – 17:00 (Monday – Friday)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nicosia:
Office hours:
Crisis Management Centre – 22651294
Consular Affairs Directorate -22651113
Emergency:
Crisis Management Centre 22801000
Officer on duty: 99660129
