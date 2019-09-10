Foreign Ministry condemns Turkey’s expressed intention to open “consulate general” in Famagusta

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Turkey’s expressed intention to open a “consulate general” in Famagusta.

The Ministry said this behaviour reveals Turkey’s attempt to create new unacceptable faits accomplis and to undermine the prospect to restart the Cyprus talks in the framework of the UN Secretary General’s Good Offices mission.

It stresses that the Republic of Cyprus will continue to address Turkey’s provocative actions with determination and to work towards the success of the ongoing effort to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of talks on the Cyprus issue from the point they stopped in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

The Ministry condemns Turkey’s expressed intention to open a “consulate general” in Famagusta, as it was stated by Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, during his illegal visit to Cyprus on September 8 – 9.

This intention, it adds, constitutes yet another serious secessionist action that violates the relevant UN resolutions, especially Security Council resolution 550, which “condemns all secessionist actions, including the purported exchange of ambassadors between Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership, declares them illegal and invalid and calls for their immediate withdrawal” and it is added to previous provocative actions of Turkey and “officials” of the occupation regime over the last period of time regarding Famagusta, but also more broadly.

“This behaviour is expressive of Turkey’s attempt to create new unacceptable faits accomplis and undermine the prospect to restart the process for the Cyprus issue in the framework of the UN Secretary General’s mission of Good Offices,” the Ministry notes.

It adds that “the Republic of Cyprus will continue to address Turkey’s provocative actions with determination, taking all appropriate action to prevent them. At the same time, it will continue to work towards the success of the ongoing effort to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of talks on the Cyprus issue from the point they stopped in Crans-Montana”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)