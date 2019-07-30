Foreign Ministers of Greece and Cyprus coordinate on latest Cyprus developments

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides briefed his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem.

The two met early Tuesday as Dendias accompanied Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his first official visit to Cyprus.

Diplomatic sources told CNΑ that during the meeting, there was briefing, discussion and coordination on the latest developments on Cyprus, President Nicos Anastasiades’ meeting on 9th August with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and the renewal of UNFICYP’s mandate as well as developments in the fenced off city of Varosha.

The two ministers also discussed developments in Cyprus’ EEZ, Euro-Turkish relations, deliberations at the Council of Europe on issues concerning the Cyprus issue, the missing persons, trilateral relations and Med7 affairs.

The Republic Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)