Foreign Minister unveils action plan for missing persons before Cabinet

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides unveiled today during a Cabinet meeting an action plan for 2019, concerning missing and fallen persons.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Spokeswoman Klelia Vasiliou said that the action plan is actually a two-pronged guide, setting political and administrative targets.

The political targets, she went on, focus on the need to present this humanitarian problem and exert pressure on all international fora, where the Republic of Cyprus is talking part, utilizing thus every possible means.

Vasiliou also said that administrative targets focus on the government’s internal mechanisms, making use of all possible financial or human resources in order to resolve this humanitarian issue.

The action plan engages various stakeholders who interact regularly in order to meet the various deadlines for the targets set and resolve other problems, she concluded.

(Cyprus News Agency)