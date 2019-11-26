Foreign Minister to pay working visit to Norway

The Cyprus issue, Turkish provocations, bilateral relations and cooperation, and regional and international issues of mutual interest, will be the focus of a working visit Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides will pay to Norway.

Christodoulides departs for Oslo on Tuesday, where on Wednesday he will meet his Norwegian counterpart Soreide Eriksen to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in energy, climate change, gender equality, security, defence and financial diplomacy, and to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual cooperation and the possibility of joint actions in international organisations.

Christodoulides will refer to the Cyprus issue and Turkish provocations in the sea of the Republic of Cyprus.

During his stay in Oslo, Christodoulides will also meet Deputy Minister for Energy Rikard Gaarder Knutsen, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the parliament, and other state officials. He will also be the key speaker at an event organised by the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO).

Christodoulides will return to Cyprus on November 28.

(Cyprus News Agency)