Foreign Minister in Brussels for FAC, to meet Borrell

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides travels to Brussels on Sunday to attend the Foreign Affairs Council to take place Monday. On the sidelines of the FAC he will meet with new EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

A press release by the MFA says that the Foreign Affairs Council will start with a discussion on current affairs, allowing ministers to review pressing issues on the international agenda, which are likely to come up on the agenda of the European Council on 12-13 December.

These include the situation in Libya, following the latest developments and Turkey’s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Iran, the situation in Bolivia, the EU-Africa relations ahead of EU-African Union ministerial meetings and summit in 2020. The discussion will feed into the debate on a new comprehensive strategy for Africa.

Ministers will also look at the promotion and protection of human rights in the world, ahead of the Human Rights Day on December 10.

Over lunch, foreign ministers will informally discuss the Foreign Affairs Council working methods. The new High Representative will share his perspective on the next few years.

On the sidelines of the FAC Cyprus Minister will meet Borrell and on Monday morning will attend a working breakfast hosted by the Greek FM with North Macedonian FM and Albanian Deputy Foreign Minister.

(Cyprus News Agency)