Menu
Local

Footage of the Nicosia tornado (video)

June 16, 2019 at 5:47pm

A tornado formed over Nicosia on Sunday afternoon as rare summer storms are hitting the capital.

The tornado caused four cars to turn over in Strovolos.

No injuries were reported.

Kitasweather published footage of the phenomenon:

The Met office has issued an orange alert warning for rain and thunderstorms which is in force until 6 pm on Sunday.

According to Kitasweather, the storm is moving to the east and is expected to affect Dali and Athienou.

The fire service said that it received 40 calls to respond to incidents caused by the weather phenomena.

It said that three houses in Strovolos, Lakatamia and Engomi have flooded.

Read more:

Tornado overturns four cars in Strovolos (photo)

You May Also Like

Local
June 16, 2019

Tornado overturns four cars in Strovolos (photo)

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
June 16, 2019

Nicosia has information about Turkey’s drilling but is unable to confirm it -Spokesman

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
June 16, 2019

Drunk driver leaves scene after causing accident on Sunday

Stelios Marathovouniotis