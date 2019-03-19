Focus bribery defendant turns state evidence

Attorney general Costas Clerides has dropped charges against Andreas Kizourides, one of the defendants in the Focus bribery case, and will instead summon him as a prosecution witness, the Cyprus News Agency said on Tuesday.

The decision was announced by counsel for the prosecution Andreas Aristides to the Criminal Court on Tuesday morning.

He said Kizourides had gone to offices of the team which investigated the case and given a voluntary statement giving details on important facts relating to the trial.

The statement was sent to the law office for review and it was found that many of his claims are in line with existing testimony, add additional information which strengthen it and will be important in proving the case for the prosecution.

The defendant played a secondary role in the events on trial and the value of his testimony render his being treated differently as justified, he added.

The prosecution said it was dropping the charges. The court pronounced him innocent and he left the court room.

He is due to appear in court again tomorrow as a witness for the prosecution.

On trial are former Central Bank governor Christodoulos Christodoulou, Greek businessman Michalis Zolotas, Christodoulides’ daughter Athena and Michalis Fole as well as the companies Α. C. Christodoulou Consultants Ltd, Marfin Invesment Group – MIG andκαι Focus MaritimeCorp.

They face a total of 24 charges relating to corruption, abuse of power, bribery and money launderin