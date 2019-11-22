Menu
FMs of Cyprus and Palestine sign a Protocol on Political Consultations

November 22, 2019 at 4:31pm
The Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Cyprus and the State of Palestine, Nikos Christodoulides and Riad Al Malki, signed on Friday in Nicosia a Protocol on Political Consultations.

According to a post on the Cypriot Foreign Affairs Ministry’s account on Twitter, Christodoulides and Al Malki, who paid a working visit to Cyprus, had fruitful deliberations on a bilateral and regional agenda.

Moreover, an MoU between the Chambers of Commerce of Cyprus and Palestine, providing for the establishment of a Joint Business Council, was signed, in the two Ministers’ presence.

(Cyprus News Agency)

