FM: Pompeo to participate in next Cyprus, Greece, Israel Trilateral Summit

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides confirmed on Friday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will participate in the Trilateral Summit of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, which will be held on March 20.

In an interview on SKAI TV, Christodoulides described US Secretary of State’s participation in the forthcoming Trilateral Summit as a very important development, which constitutes a vote of confidence on the part of the USA.

During his speech at Delphi Economic Forum IV, Minister Christodoulides analyzed the new multi-thematic approach on Cyprus’ foreign policy, which “has changed the situation regarding the Cyprus Issue.”

“For the first time since 1976 we have come very close to a solution”, Christodoulides said, thanking the Greek government for its stance.

As he explained, the implementation of this new multi-thematic approach on Cyprus’ foreign policy began in 2013 and is based on three pillars, aiming to upgrade the geo-strategical position of the country.

“The first pillar concerns the reinforcement of our relations with all the neighboring Middle Eastern states and the Gulf States. This cooperation was initially based on energy issues and has now been expanded into a diverse agenda, where we have found common ground”, Christodoulides said.

The second pillar concerns Cyprus’ more active participation to the European affairs, and the third pillar aims at the upgrade of Cyprus’ dialogue with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the Foreign Minister noted.

