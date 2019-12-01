FM meets UfM Secretary General on Monday

Foreign Affairs Minister Nicos Christodoulides will hold on Monday a meeting with the Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Nasser Kamel, who is due in Nicosia for a working visit.
During their meeting, Christodoulides and Kamel will review bilateral relations and will discuss ways of further enhancing them by undertaking targeted action and initiatives, an announcement issued by Foreign Ministry on Sunday says.
They will also exchange views on current as well as on regional issues including the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region.
Christodoulides and Kamel will hold in the morning a tête-à-tête meeting followed by talks with the participation of government officials during a working lunch.
The Union for the Mediterranean is an intergovernmental institution bringing together 43 countries to promote dialogue and cooperation in the Euro-Mediterranean region.
(Cyprus News Agency)