Flu vaccinations to continue in coming months, health authorities say

October 19, 2019 at 9:59am
Edited by

Vaccinations against the flu will continue in the next two months, health authorities assure, after yesterday’s rush by hundreds of people, mostly elderly, at vaccination centres.

So far only 10,000 vaccines are available, but more are on the way, according to Anastasia Anthousi, in charge of the Health Minister’s office, who said that a total of 58.000 vaccines are expected.

She called for patience, saying people do not have to get vaccinated in the first few days but can do so in the weeks ahead as well.

Doctor Mixalis Voniatis urged all persons who belong to the vulnerable groups of the population to get vaccinated. Last year, he recalled, only 30% of these people were vaccinated in time. In 2018, 17 people died as a result of a flu epidemic.

